Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Director David M. Buicko Acquires 893 Shares

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Director David M. Buicko bought 893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.75 per share, with a total value of $30,138.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,837.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of CHMG stock traded up $0.61 on Monday, reaching $34.07. 12,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,319. Chemung Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $21.75 and a 1 year high of $41.20. The company has a market cap of $158.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.12.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $22.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.21 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chemung Financial Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.50%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemung Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Chemung Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Chemung Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Chemung Financial by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Chemung Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Chemung Financial by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Chemung Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Chemung Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $419,000. 35.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

