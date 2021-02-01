Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,924 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 339,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after buying an additional 181,349 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 164.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 263,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after buying an additional 163,700 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $557,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,585,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,238,000 after purchasing an additional 22,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. 45.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment alerts:

NYSE:CHMI opened at $8.80 on Monday. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $2.76 and a 12-month high of $16.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.34.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.15. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a positive return on equity of 17.29% and a negative net margin of 78.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.27%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.73%.

In related news, Director Regina Lowrie sold 11,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $99,779.12. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHMI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.50 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.10.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and invest in prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.