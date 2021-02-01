Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lowered its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Chevron were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 228,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,481,000 after acquiring an additional 12,017 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 146,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,429,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 196.8% in the 4th quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 180,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,274,000 after acquiring an additional 119,923 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, October 30th. Truist Securiti lowered their target price on Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.15.

NYSE:CVX opened at $85.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $112.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

