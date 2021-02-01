Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stake Boosted by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 136.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.15.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $85.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $159.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.47. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $112.60.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.