Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $102.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Chevron shares have outperformed the Zacks Oil & Gas Integrated industry over the trailing 12-month period (-20.1% versus -28.5%) and poised for further capital appreciation. It seems one of the best-placed global integrated oil firms to achieve sustainable production ramp-up. America’s No. 2 energy company’s existing project pipeline is among the best in the industry, thanks to its premier position in the lucrative Permian Basin. Chevron’s Noble Energy takeover has expanded its footprint in the region and the DJ Basin along with the addition of cash-generating offshore assets in Israel. While the company has struggled with depressed demand stemming from the coronavirus pandemic, it has reiterated its commitment to its dividend on a number of occasions. Consequently, Chevron is viewed a preferred energy major to own now.”

CVX has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Securiti dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Chevron from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $104.15.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $85.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.47. Chevron has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $112.60. The company has a market cap of $159.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.88, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,807.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 216,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,296,000 after buying an additional 15,777 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 22,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 23,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 5,073 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 3,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

