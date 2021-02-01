Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys New Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 735 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $827,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ANSYS by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in ANSYS by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in ANSYS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in ANSYS by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.17, for a total transaction of $2,738,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 14,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total value of $5,259,069.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,854 shares of company stock valued at $15,450,581 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

ANSS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ANSYS from $310.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.50.

Shares of ANSS opened at $354.37 on Monday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.07 and a 1 year high of $380.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $362.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $331.68. The stock has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a PE ratio of 80.17 and a beta of 1.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.10. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

