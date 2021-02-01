Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $236,000 Stock Holdings in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 51.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,856 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in The Howard Hughes were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of The Howard Hughes by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Boyar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of The Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HHC stock opened at $86.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.32 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.79. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 52 week low of $35.10 and a 52 week high of $129.74.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $3.03. The firm had revenue of $154.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.95 million. The Howard Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 1.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Allen J. Model sold 9,323 shares of The Howard Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total value of $746,865.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,757.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 2,516,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.12 per share, for a total transaction of $199,132,855.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,140 shares of company stock worth $811,809 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HHC. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of The Howard Hughes from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities (MPCs), Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 14 retail, 32 office, nine multi-family, and three hospitality properties, as well as 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, HawaiÂ’i.

