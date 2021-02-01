Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $293,000 Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,698 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LOW. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 272.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. FIG Partners raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.82.

LOW stock opened at $166.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.63. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $180.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The firm has a market cap of $122.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $22.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

