Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Invests $319,000 in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Arvinas by 130.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Arvinas by 479.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Arvinas by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Arvinas by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Arvinas in the 3rd quarter worth $286,000. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Liam Ratcliffe purchased 142,857 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ARVN opened at $75.44 on Monday. Arvinas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.68 and a 1 year high of $92.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 6.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.58 and its 200 day moving average is $38.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.47 and a beta of 2.14.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.11). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 403.77% and a negative return on equity of 46.99%. The company had revenue of $7.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 million. Research analysts anticipate that Arvinas, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $43.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $65.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $66.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arvinas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.08.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company's lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

