Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,275 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Monroe Capital were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRCC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 11,350 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $483,000. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Monroe Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. 19.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Monroe Capital alerts:

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Steele sold 9,336 shares of Monroe Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $87,104.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,575. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Monroe Capital in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Monroe Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monroe Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

NASDAQ:MRCC opened at $8.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.74. The stock has a market cap of $182.15 million, a P/E ratio of -42.75 and a beta of 1.43. Monroe Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $3.56 and a 1-year high of $11.25.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Monroe Capital had a positive return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $13.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.32 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Monroe Capital Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Monroe Capital Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to buyouts in lower middle-market companies.

Further Reading: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Monroe Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monroe Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.