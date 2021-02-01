Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Makes New $208,000 Investment in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stolper Co raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Stolper Co now owns 39,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after buying an additional 9,232 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 27,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 112,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 6,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,114,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $109,576,000 after purchasing an additional 513,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.44.

Shares of PSX opened at $67.80 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.40. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $40.04 and a 52 week high of $96.55. The company has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a PE ratio of -10.99, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.07). Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

