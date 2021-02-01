Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Makes New $229,000 Investment in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 49.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVAX opened at $220.94 on Monday. Novavax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $235.50. The company has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of -42.33 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.78.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($5.57). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 1,346.17% and a negative net margin of 133.10%. The company had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.56 million. The firm’s revenue was up 6180.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVAX. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Novavax from $290.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Novavax from $211.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Novavax from $223.00 to $257.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Novavax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.06.

In other Novavax news, CMO John Trizzino sold 17,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $1,949,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,872. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate that in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

