Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,256 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 23,349 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 8,265 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 67,804 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,284,000 after purchasing an additional 16,684 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,310 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Finally, Loveless Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,982 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $137,849.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,634 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,856.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $7,336,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,954 shares in the company, valued at $19,043,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 656,685 shares of company stock worth $112,858,291 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $177.00 to $182.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Sunday, December 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.23.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $168.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $183.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.46. The company has a market capitalization of $305.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

