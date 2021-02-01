CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Acquires New Holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 572 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NewMarket by 304.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in NewMarket during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in NewMarket by 146.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 138 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in NewMarket by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in NewMarket by 216.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 412 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised NewMarket from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

NYSE:NEU opened at $392.19 on Monday. NewMarket Co. has a twelve month low of $304.65 and a twelve month high of $458.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $409.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $380.89. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.41.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

