CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $305,000 Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lessened its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in American Tower were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in American Tower by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 723,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,455,000 after buying an additional 149,367 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 9,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,081,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in American Tower by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in American Tower by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total transaction of $452,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,725.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $70,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,772,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,029. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $227.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $101.00 billion, a PE ratio of 53.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $220.76 and a 200-day moving average of $238.65. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $174.32 and a one year high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 62.61%.

AMT has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.73.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.