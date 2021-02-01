CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Invests $372,000 in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,975 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WU. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 7,541.8% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,701,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652,788 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in The Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,074,000. AJO LP increased its stake in The Western Union by 78.3% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,415,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $51,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,933 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in The Western Union by 148.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,130,504 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,227,000 after acquiring an additional 675,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in The Western Union by 23.8% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,992,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $64,134,000 after acquiring an additional 574,920 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WU shares. TheStreet raised shares of The Western Union from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Guggenheim raised shares of The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.56.

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $22.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.28 and its 200-day moving average is $22.27. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $17.39 and a 52 week high of $28.44.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The Western Union’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard L. Williams sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $328,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,947 shares in the company, valued at $2,848,438.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Caroline Tsai sold 4,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $105,396.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,021.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

