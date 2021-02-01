CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Invests $447,000 in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 9,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Conning Inc. raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 154,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,681,000 after purchasing an additional 11,304 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFG. TheStreet raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Principal Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.56.

In related news, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 19,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $977,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,254 shares of company stock worth $1,081,958. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PFG opened at $49.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.11. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.31 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.14%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.