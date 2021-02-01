CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Purchases Shares of 2,669 Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPB. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,441,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 14,671.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 546,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 543,125 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,076,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,728,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,556,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Spectrum Brands from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.33.

Shares of SPB stock opened at $75.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.59 and a fifty-two week high of $84.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

