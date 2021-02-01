CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Takes $244,000 Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 897 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Veeva Systems by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,610,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,108,459,000 after purchasing an additional 539,396 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Veeva Systems by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,998,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,695,000 after purchasing an additional 42,744 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Veeva Systems by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,611,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,217,000 after purchasing an additional 83,781 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in Veeva Systems by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 861,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,178,000 after purchasing an additional 45,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Veeva Systems by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 727,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,479,000 after purchasing an additional 166,740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $276.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.87 billion, a PE ratio of 129.18, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.11 and a 1-year high of $313.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $278.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.45.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $377.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.86 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.11, for a total value of $605,784.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,025.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total transaction of $4,069,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,732.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,901 shares of company stock valued at $12,101,044. Company insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $332.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.08.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

See Also: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.