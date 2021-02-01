CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Takes $253,000 Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Conning Inc. raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DAL. Raymond James lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Vertical Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.73.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $37.96 on Monday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $60.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.22 and its 200-day moving average is $34.06. The company has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.45.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 51,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $1,917,139.50. Following the transaction, the president now owns 264,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,756,101.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total transaction of $4,480,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 303,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,876,651.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,487 shares of company stock worth $6,895,252 in the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

