China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Trading 13.5% Higher

China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) traded up 13.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.96 and last traded at $1.77. 8,363,501 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 198% from the average session volume of 2,809,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.56.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.34.

China Natural Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHNR)

China Natural Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. The company explores for lead, silver, copper, and other metal deposits. It holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 10.43 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia.

