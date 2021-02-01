China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) Short Interest Down 22.1% in January

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the December 31st total of 56,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

China Pacific Insurance (Group) stock opened at $4.80 on Monday. China Pacific Insurance has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $4.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.23.

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Company Profile

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Life Insurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It offers life, health, and accident insurance products, etc.; liability insurance; credit and guarantee insurance; short-term health insurance and casualty insurance; property insurance; agricultural insurance; and individual and group pension and annuity products, as well as insurance funds investment and reinsurance services.

