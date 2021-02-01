China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) Short Interest Update

China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,503,200 shares, a drop of 38.5% from the December 31st total of 2,442,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of CHVKF traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.70. 2,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,100. China Vanke has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $3.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.34.

About China Vanke

China Vanke Co, Ltd., a real-estate company, develops and sells properties in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Property Development and Property Management segments. It develops residential, retail, and office properties; and other ancillary facilities. The company also provides property management and related services to purchasers and tenants of its own developed residential properties and shopping arcades, as well as to the external property developers; and undertakes construction contracts.

