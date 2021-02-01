Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Chipotle Mexican Grill to post earnings of $3.73 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CMG opened at $1,480.00 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $415.00 and a twelve month high of $1,510.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,403.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,290.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,650.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,745.00 to $1,835.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,250.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,366.68.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total transaction of $3,359,267.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,439,960.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total transaction of $50,062,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

