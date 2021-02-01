Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Analysts at Scotiabank

Equities researchers at Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “sector perform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on XEC. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cimarex Energy from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cimarex Energy from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised Cimarex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cimarex Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.38.

NYSE:XEC opened at $42.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Cimarex Energy has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $50.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.62.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. The business had revenue of $401.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cimarex Energy will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cimarex Energy news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $316,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Hentschel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $380,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,001,920 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,188 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved reserves of 619.6 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.53 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 169.8 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 194.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

