Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Receives $8.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.33.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank downgraded Cineplex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cineplex from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. CIBC increased their target price on Cineplex from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. TD Securities upgraded Cineplex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Cineplex from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

OTCMKTS:CPXGF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.25. 20,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,974. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.28. Cineplex has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $25.58.

Cineplex Company Profile

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatres and digital commerce.

