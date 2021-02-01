Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

CRUS has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cirrus Logic from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Cowen upped their price target on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp upgraded Cirrus Logic from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cirrus Logic currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.75.

Shares of CRUS opened at $93.69 on Thursday. Cirrus Logic has a 12-month low of $47.04 and a 12-month high of $103.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.76.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.36. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $347.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cirrus Logic will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jason P. Rhode sold 70,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.72, for a total transaction of $5,043,135.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,827,567.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 2,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $188,203.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,852.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,656 shares of company stock valued at $7,305,860 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRUS. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 364.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 84.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

