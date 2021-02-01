Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. Acquires New Shares in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 12,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its stake in Eaton by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 5,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC increased its position in Eaton by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 13,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 17,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ETN. Argus upped their target price on Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

Shares of ETN traded up $2.71 on Monday, reaching $120.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,045,390. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $56.42 and a 12-month high of $130.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.95.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.13. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eaton news, insider Craig Arnold sold 171,163 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total value of $20,019,224.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 391,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,792,764. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total transaction of $179,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,041,636.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,663 shares of company stock valued at $20,567,444 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

