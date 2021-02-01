Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. Acquires New Shares in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,697 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LSXMA. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,958,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2,688.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,217,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137,500 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,268,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 529.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 305,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,186,000 after acquiring an additional 256,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,050,000. 27.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder John C. Malone sold 65,935 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total transaction of $2,737,621.20. Also, major shareholder John C. Malone sold 349,584 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.12, for a total value of $13,675,726.08.

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $40.60. 7,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,563. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.14 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.54 and a fifty-two week high of $51.11.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a return on equity of 1.21% and a net margin of 3.34%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. CSFB raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.29.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

