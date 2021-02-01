Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. Makes New $2.56 Million Investment in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,559,000. Mettler-Toledo International comprises about 1.8% of Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.4% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 739 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.1% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 588 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.8% during the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 828 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

MTD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $770.00 to $880.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mettler-Toledo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $823.08.

In other news, insider Gerry Keller sold 388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total transaction of $458,802.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 607 shares in the company, valued at $717,765.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total value of $1,317,282.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,185,552.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,004 shares of company stock valued at $3,552,170. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTD traded up $22.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,190.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,674. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,179.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,051.25. The company has a market cap of $28.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.14, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $579.40 and a 12 month high of $1,271.67.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.02 by $1.00. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 144.89% and a net margin of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $807.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

See Also: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.