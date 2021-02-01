Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. Makes New $609,000 Investment in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 2.4% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 77,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VIAC. Barrington Research cut shares of ViacomCBS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Macquarie upped their price objective on ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays downgraded ViacomCBS from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.35.

Shares of VIAC stock traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.57. The stock had a trading volume of 555,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,926,906. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $60.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $312,828.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,691.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

