Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. Makes New Investment in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,882,000. Cable One accounts for about 1.3% of Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CABO. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Cable One by 0.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Cable One by 23.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 5.6% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 1.6% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CABO traded up $18.57 on Monday, reaching $2,018.57. The company had a trading volume of 519 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,021. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 46.70 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,123.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,928.12. Cable One, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,031.39 and a 12 month high of $2,326.80.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $10.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.70 by $0.26. Cable One had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $339.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 45.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CABO. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cable One in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cable One from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,280.00 to $2,671.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,930.00.

In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,110.50, for a total value of $56,983.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,769. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 892 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,935.00, for a total transaction of $1,726,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,398,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,272 shares of company stock valued at $4,429,385 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

