Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. Takes Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $395,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $332,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Truadvice LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Shares of WFC stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.92. The stock had a trading volume of 486,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,009,137. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.70 billion, a PE ratio of 80.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.31. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.