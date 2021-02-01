Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 749,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,467 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $46,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its stake in Citigroup by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 20,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on C. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Citigroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Citigroup from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.57.

C traded down $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.48. The stock had a trading volume of 559,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,994,527. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $80.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.25. The firm has a market cap of $119.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.