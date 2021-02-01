Citigroup Raises SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Price Target to $16.00

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SLM. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of SLM in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on SLM from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of SLM from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SLM from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of SLM from $10.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.07.

Get SLM alerts:

Shares of SLM stock opened at $13.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.80 and a 200-day moving average of $9.67. SLM has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $14.65. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.40.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.80. SLM had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 28.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that SLM will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.45%.

SLM announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 23.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLM. HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SLM during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,585,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 836.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,653,803 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,739,000 after buying an additional 5,050,308 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SLM by 396.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,879,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299,244 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of SLM by 27.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,106,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $81,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169,382 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in SLM by 65.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,235,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.