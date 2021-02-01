Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) PT Raised to $44.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Citizens Financial Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $25.50 to $29.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.04.

Shares of CFG opened at $36.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.87. Citizens Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $41.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.17 and its 200-day moving average is $30.17.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $424,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,532 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 8.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,843,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $577,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,431 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,082,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,307,000 after acquiring an additional 627,520 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 31.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,063,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943,818 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 20,292.8% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,226,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,235,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,164,000 after acquiring an additional 36,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

