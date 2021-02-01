Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Citizens Financial Services, Inc. is the bank holding company for First Citizens National Bank. “

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Citizens Financial Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.46. Citizens Financial Services has a twelve month low of $50.10 and a twelve month high of $65.00.

About Citizens Financial Services

Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.

