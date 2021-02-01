Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Shares Up 7.4%

Shares of Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) shot up 7.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.32 and last traded at $18.32. 100,732 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 139% from the average session volume of 42,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.05.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CIVB. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Civista Bancshares from $14.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Civista Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Civista Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.65.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.54 million, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 15th. This is a boost from Civista Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 23.88%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Civista Bancshares by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in Civista Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Civista Bancshares by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Civista Bancshares by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Civista Bancshares by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 39,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 5,983 shares in the last quarter. 53.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit.

