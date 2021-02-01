CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) Short Interest Update

CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the December 31st total of 700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded CKX Lands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of CKX remained flat at $$10.36 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.26. CKX Lands has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $10.99. The company has a market cap of $20.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.80 and a beta of 0.29.

CKX Lands (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. CKX Lands had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 51.55%. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter.

In other news, Treasurer William Gray Stream acquired 7,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $71,817.00. Following the purchase, the treasurer now owns 9,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,003.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 26.47% of the company’s stock.

CKX Lands Company Profile

CKX Lands, Inc engages in the ownership and management of land in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Surface, and Timber. The company leases its properties for minerals, such as oil and gas; raising and harvesting timber; and surface uses comprising agriculture, right of ways, and hunting.

