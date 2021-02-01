Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Shares Sold by AEGON USA Investment Management LLC

AEGON USA Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) by 37.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 330,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 199,241 shares during the quarter. Clear Channel Outdoor makes up approximately 0.2% of AEGON USA Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCO. Mason Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 35,830,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,830,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396,000 shares during the last quarter. Lonestar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the third quarter valued at about $2,403,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 325.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,053,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 806,101 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 73.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,675,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 711,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 33.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,118,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 527,989 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities downgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Clear Channel Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Cowen raised their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.75 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.62.

CCO stock opened at $1.99 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.25. The stock has a market cap of $929.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.60. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $2.87.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). The business had revenue of $447.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.76 million. As a group, analysts predict that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.