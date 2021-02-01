Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Price Target Raised to $37.00 at Lake Street Capital

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) had its price objective lifted by Lake Street Capital from $25.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

CLFD has been the subject of several other research reports. Northland Securities cut Clearfield from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Clearfield from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of CLFD opened at $31.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.22. The stock has a market cap of $429.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.09 and a beta of 0.95. Clearfield has a 52 week low of $8.32 and a 52 week high of $37.54.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. Clearfield had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 7.84%. Equities research analysts forecast that Clearfield will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Clearfield news, CFO Daniel R. Herzog sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $46,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,446.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Cheryl Beranek sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total value of $242,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,829,953.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,653 shares of company stock valued at $1,692,283 in the last quarter. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Clearfield by 198.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clearfield by 145.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Clearfield by 253.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,326 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.85% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield Company Profile

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

