ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) Receives “Buy” Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. B. Riley currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ClearPoint Neuro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLPT opened at $23.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $403.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.70 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.79. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.51. ClearPoint Neuro has a fifty-two week low of $2.86 and a fifty-two week high of $26.02.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 million. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative net margin of 55.55% and a negative return on equity of 309.91%. On average, research analysts forecast that ClearPoint Neuro will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lucas Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro in the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro in the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Westwood Management Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro in the fourth quarter valued at about $413,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 3.3% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 156,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

About ClearPoint Neuro

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for insertion of catheters, electrodes, and laser fibers to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies.

