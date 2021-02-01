Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Short Interest Update

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 643,600 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the December 31st total of 832,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 733,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CLSD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.75.

In related news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore bought 350,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,637.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,529,845 shares in the company, valued at $10,060,058.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore bought 62,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $102,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,074,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,072,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 579,845 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,653 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical stock opened at $3.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $151.35 million, a P/E ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Clearside Biomedical has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $4.32.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 144.47% and a negative return on equity of 153.41%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers treatment that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its preclinical products include CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

