CloakCoin Hits One Day Volume of $14,093.00 (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. One CloakCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000685 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. CloakCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.29 million and $14,093.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 55.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000288 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00018808 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloakCoin Profile

CloakCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,582,458 coins. CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

CloakCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

