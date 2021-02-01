Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Short Interest Update

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,100 shares, an increase of 57.8% from the December 31st total of 45,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

GLV stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.55. The company had a trading volume of 126,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,702. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $11.90.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.0967 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 5.8% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 41,384 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $93,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $367,000.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

