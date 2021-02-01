CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Shares Up 5.8%

CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) shares shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $156.93 and last traded at $155.92. 315,521 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 218,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $147.31.

CCMP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $143.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, January 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on CMC Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. CMC Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.89.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.40.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.23. CMC Materials had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $274.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.35 million. Equities analysts forecast that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is 23.56%.

In other news, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 6,625 shares of CMC Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total value of $1,007,331.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,573,511.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 1,370 shares of CMC Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total value of $200,937.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,864.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCMP. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,539,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,085,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 350.3% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 157,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,426,000 after purchasing an additional 122,159 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,189,000 after purchasing an additional 82,081 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 288,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,151,000 after purchasing an additional 62,296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

About CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP)

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

