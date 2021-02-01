CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Receives $188.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $188.60.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CME. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Get CME Group alerts:

In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $142,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,325,316.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John W. Pietrowicz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,830 shares in the company, valued at $8,069,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,559 shares of company stock valued at $2,267,616 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CME. Harding Loevner LP bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the third quarter worth approximately $265,346,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 1,556.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 679,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,590,000 after buying an additional 638,009 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,780,000. Pendal Group Limited boosted its position in CME Group by 74.8% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 884,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,939,000 after buying an additional 378,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,455,000. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CME stock traded up $6.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $188.05. 112,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,760,589. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $185.98 and its 200-day moving average is $172.43. The company has a market cap of $67.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group has a 12 month low of $131.80 and a 12 month high of $225.36.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

Recommended Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.