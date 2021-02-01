CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $3,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in CME Group by 20.3% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in CME Group by 9.7% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 51,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,543,000 after buying an additional 4,531 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new stake in CME Group during the third quarter valued at $509,000. City Holding Co. grew its position in CME Group by 11.7% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 12,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in CME Group by 7.1% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 14,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $181.74 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $185.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $65.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 0.46. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.80 and a twelve month high of $225.36.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 400 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.44, for a total transaction of $71,376.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,249,169.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,300 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $418,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,704 shares in the company, valued at $7,226,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,559 shares of company stock worth $2,267,616. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CME. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.06.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

