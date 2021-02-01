Cogna Educação S.A. (OTCMKTS:COGNY) Short Interest Update

Cogna Educação S.A. (OTCMKTS:COGNY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,400 shares, a decline of 56.3% from the December 31st total of 115,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Cogna Educação in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cogna Educação from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th.

OTCMKTS COGNY traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $0.95. 6,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,869. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.05. Cogna Educação has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $2.86.

Cogna EducaÃ§Ã£o SA operates as a private educational organization in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: In-Class Higher Education, Distance Learning Higher Education, and Basic Education. It offers in-class and distance-learning higher education, and undergraduate and graduate courses; publishes, sells, and distributes textbooks, support materials, and workbooks with educational, literary, and informative content and teaching systems; and educational solutions for professional and higher education, and other supplementary activities, such as developing education technology with management and other education services.

