Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Given New $79.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $71.00 to $79.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the information technology service provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Cowen raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays reissued a sell rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.83.

CTSH stock opened at $77.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.90. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $82.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.62.

In other news, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 6,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total value of $540,712.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,400,260.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 1,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $86,375.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,448.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,561 shares of company stock valued at $828,293. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 212.1% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 515 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

